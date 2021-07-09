Cancel
Immigration

US considers giving visas to vulnerable women in Afghanistan

By Shirin Jaafari
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US State Department is considering giving visas to Afghan women who face threats from the Taliban as the troops withdraw. The World’s Marco Werman speaks with Human Rights Watch’s Heather Barr who has worked on women’s rights in Afghanistan for the past decade.

