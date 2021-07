I was appalled by Steve Earle's casual bigotry regarding Islam and equally appalled that the Laconia Sun had no issue printing it. He made a sweeping and uninformed denunciation of an entire major Abrahamic religion observed by 24.1% of the global population, or 1.8 billion people. An incredible display of bigotry. Far from disavowing human rights, the Quran states that all humans are the descendants of one man Adam and are therefore brothers to one another. Islam is a doctrine concerned with respect, tolerance, justice, and equality and the Islamic concepts of freedom and human rights are imbedded in their faith in the One God.