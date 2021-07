For the third year in a row, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has broken a booking record the day sales opened on its World Cruise. The 2024 World Cruise officially sold out at approximately 11 a.m. EST July 14, after it opened for sale at 8:30 a.m. that day. Fares started at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, up to $199,999 per guest for a Master Suite, on the 132-day voyage.