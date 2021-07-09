Rays' Chris Archer: Nearing rehab assignment
Archer (forearm) is expected to throw one more live batting practice session before beginning a rehab assignment, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined by the forearm injury since making his second start of the season April 10, but he appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery. Archer will need to make multiple rehab starts to get back up to speed given the length of his layoff.www.cbssports.com
