Jack Pinnington-Jones adds to the hurt after failing to lift the boys’ singles trophy... joining the likes of Sir Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie in a failed attempt
If you think English football’s 55-year wait to win a major trophy is long then spare a thought for home favourites in the boys’ singles.
Not since Stanley Matthews, son of the England and Blackpool legend by the same name, won in 1962 has a Briton lifted the trophy.
Sir Andy Murray never managed it, neither did Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie.
Now add British No 1 Jack Pinnington-Jones to that agonising list.
Pinnington-Jones, who has earned plenty of admirers at the LTA and is signed to Murray’s 77 Sports Management company, played two matches on Friday - beating North Macedonia’s Kalin Ivanovski 7-5, 6-0 but then losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to American Victor Lilov for a place in the semi-finals.
Britain’s Alicia Dudeney also suffered quarter-final defeat in the girls’ singles, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to 15-year-old world No 1 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.
