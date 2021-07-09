Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Jack Pinnington-Jones adds to the hurt after failing to lift the boys’ singles trophy... joining the likes of Sir Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie in a failed attempt

By Nathan Salt
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

If you think English football’s 55-year wait to win a major trophy is long then spare a thought for home favourites in the boys’ singles.

Not since Stanley Matthews, son of the England and Blackpool legend by the same name, won in 1962 has a Briton lifted the trophy.

Sir Andy Murray never managed it, neither did Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGfci_0asUdOHq00
Not since Stanley Matthews (above), son of the England and Blackpool legend by the same name, won in 1962 has a Briton lifted the boys’ singles trophy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyU7F_0asUdOHq00
Sir Andy Murray never managed it, neither did Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie

Now add British No 1 Jack Pinnington-Jones to that agonising list.

Pinnington-Jones, who has earned plenty of admirers at the LTA and is signed to Murray’s 77 Sports Management company, played two matches on Friday - beating North Macedonia’s Kalin Ivanovski 7-5, 6-0 but then losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to American Victor Lilov for a place in the semi-finals.

Britain’s Alicia Dudeney also suffered quarter-final defeat in the girls’ singles, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to 15-year-old world No 1 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7Zio_0asUdOHq00
Now add British No 1 Jack Pinnington-Jones (above) to that agonising list of players
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shdd0_0asUdOHq00
Pinnington-Jones beat North Macedonia’s Kalin Ivanovski (above) 7-5, 6-0 but then lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to American Victor Lilov for a place in the semi-finals

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

205K+
Followers
78K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Stanley Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#English#Briton#British#Pinnington Jones#Lta#Sports Management#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisBBC

Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray and Dan Evans lose in third round

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here. Andy Murray's Wimbledon run came to an end as beating Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov proved a step too far on his singles comeback. Two-time champion...
TennisThe Independent

‘Is it worth it?’: Andy Murray questions his future after Wimbledon exit

Andy Murray raised question marks about his future after seeing his Wimbledon comeback ended in the third round by Denis Shapovalov. By winning back-to-back matches at a grand slam for the first time since his hip problems started in 2017, the two-time Wimbledon champion had Centre Court dreaming of home glories once again.
TennisPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Norrie makes amends after ball hits boy in crowd

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. British player Cameron Norrie hit a ball that bounced into the Centre Court stands and hit a little boy in the face. So at the next break in action, Norrie carried one of the official Wimbledon towels that...
TennisThe Independent

Wimbledon day five: Andy Murray and Dan Evans out but Novak Djokovic marches on

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon return ended with a Friday night beating by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov. The two-time champion was playing his first singles campaign at SW19 since having a metal plate inserted into his hip, and after rolling back the years in his first two rounds, he came unstuck in the third round against the Canadian.
TennisESPN

British tennis player Dan Evans tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Tokyo Games

Men's British No. 1 Dan Evans has said he will miss the Tokyo Olympics following a positive test for COVID-19 in another blow to Team GB after Johanna Konta also pulled out. Konta, the women's British No. 1, withdrew on Tuesday having tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks after she pulled out of Wimbledon when a member of her team also contracted the virus.
UEFABBC

Tokyo 2020: Dan Evans withdraws from Olympics after positive Covid-19 test

British number one Dan Evans has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic Games after testing positive for Covid-19. Evans, 31, said he was "hugely disappointed" and is currently self-isolating according to government guidelines. On Tuesday, Britain's top female player Johanna Konta also withdrew from this summer's Olympics as a result...
TennisBBC

Tokyo 2020: Jamie Murray replaces Dan Evans in Team GB tennis squad

Jamie Murray has been named in Team GB's tennis squad for the Tokyo Games following the withdrawal of Dan Evans. Evans said he was "hugely disappointed" by being forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus. Seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner Murray, 35, will replace Evans as Neal Skupski's...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Wimbledon 2021 LIVE results: Roger Federer defeats Cameron Norrie after Emma Raducanu heroics

Emma Raducanu continued her Wimbledon fairytale by becoming the youngest ever British woman to make it to the fourth round with a 6-3 7-5 win over Sorana Cirstea.It is a miraculous achievement from the 18-year-old, who is ranked 338 in the world and was handed a wild card, given she only played her first ever WTA Tour match last month and put her tennis career on hold during the coronavirus pandemic in order to concentrate on her A-Levels.“It’s incredible. I’m so grateful for this wild card,” she said. “Honestly, I just wanted to make the most out of it,...
TennisBBC

Catch Up: Pinnington Jones, Dias, Jimenez Kasintseva - Court three

That's is all from us on day 10 at Wimbledon. You can continue to watch live action from SW19 at the top of this page, including Britain's Neal Skupski in mixed doubles quarter-final action alongside American Desirae Krawczyk on Centre Court. Gordon Reid - the 2016 wheelchair singles champion -...
TennisESPN

Indian-origin Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boys' singles title

Indo-American tennis player Samir Banerjee lifted the Wimbledon boys' singles title on Sunday, in just his second Grand Slam. The 17-year-old from New Jersey didn't have his coach Carlos Esteban with him since his wife had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Up against compatriot Victor Lilov, the teenager won 7-5...
UEFAYardbarker

Watch: Italy lift the trophy after beating England in Euro 2020 final

This is undoubtedly painful for England fans to watch, but on balance Italy were probably the best team in the tournament this summer, and had the better of much of this final. It still feels very cruel to have lost on penalties, however, with England’s young players just lacking that...
TennisPosted by
SPORTbible

Who Is British Tennis Sensation Jack Pinnington-Jones?

Tennis sensation Jack Pinnington-Jones has taken this year's Wimbledon's Junior Championships by storm and it comes as no surprise, too, especially given his connections in the sport. Intriguingly, Pinnington-Jones became the latest young tennis player to sign with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. How's that for a contact and mentor?
Tenniswtaq.com

Olympics-Briton Evans tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – British men’s tennis number one Dan Evans said he will miss the Tokyo Olympics following a positive test for COVID-19 in another blow to Team GB after Johanna Konta also pulled out. Konta, the women’s British number one, withdrew on Tuesday having tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks...
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas wins first match in Hamburg

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece needed a first-set tiebreak but then handled business against Germany's Dominik Koepfer, winning 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Wednesday at the Hamburg European Open in Germany. It marked Tsitsipas' first match since being upset in the first round at Wimbledon by American Frances Tiafoe. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy