Switching up your hairstyle can be as simple as putting on a wig, or as intricate as creating a beautiful braid-down foundation for a sew-in that can last up to eight weeks. With proper care, maintenance, and the help of a seasoned stylist, sew-ins can be an excellent protective style and give you the hair of your dreams. These days the technology and hair options make it easy to leave the salon with a sew-in that looks like it sprouted from your scalp. From the leave-out technique to the lace front sew-in, there are many options that fit nearly every lifestyle. And if you want hair that mimics your natural texture, there are lines created by Black women that center coily hair textures.