Have you ever wondered how actors balance their work life and their life at home? Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck once gave fans an insight into just that. Selleck has been a household name for decades. He has starred on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods since 2010. On the show, Selleck portrays Frank Reagan — the Police Commissioner of New York City. The popular show follows Reagan and his family. His son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective on the force, while his daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is the Assistant District Attorney in New York County.