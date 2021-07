PHILADELPHIA — Is the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense better, worse or the same compared to the 2020 version?. There has been some seismic movement since the disastrous 4-11-1 season wrapped in January, that’s for sure. The long-term plan at quarterback was scrapped when the Eagles agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in February. The man who replaced the struggling Wentz in the lineup for the final quarter of the season, 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts, is now at the controls. He’s surrounded by a talented but inexperienced group of skill players, headlined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.