Lord Stanley's Cup was in the Bell Centre on Monday, but it would remain in its case. Tonight? That could change. Josh Anderson's overtime winner in Game 4 ensured that the Montreal Canadiens would live to fight another day, but it's do-or-die the rest of the way. Tampa Bay is looking to ensure this series goes no further than a fifth game as they try to win their third title in franchise history and second in under 300 days.