The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of their rebuild. Which player are they going to build around as they look for their next window?. The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Ben Cherington to lead the rebuild. He has already traded away Starling Marte, Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon while likely trading Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez this summer. That leaves little options to build around. One player is obviously Ke’Bryan Hayes, who entered the season as the number one prospect in the organization. It appears that there is another player.