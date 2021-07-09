New Maps Provide Additional Geographic Breakdowns of COVID-19 Vaccination Data

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries. The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

“Breaking down existing vaccination data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities and will allow us to determine where we need to focus our ongoing vaccination outreach efforts,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment.”

DHS also recently released an additional filter option for the COVID-19 Vaccines for Wisconsin Residents dashboard. Users can now select to view vaccination data for just the adult population ages 18 and older.

The new geographic boundaries use location data from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) to populate the maps with COVID-19 vaccination information, based on the address a person has on file in WIR. No personally identifiable information is shared.

Data represent all COVID-19 vaccinations entered into WIR for those who reside in that geographic area. Darker colors indicate a higher rate of vaccination. Clicking within a specific boundary provides location-specific metrics. These data are available for download via links in the call-out box at the bottom of each data page.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage and follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram.