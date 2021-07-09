Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Has Had at Least Five Different Scripts

New What If…? merchandise has surfaced online, and it gives another look at alternate versions of familiar Marvel characters. The new Pop Funko is named Doctor Strange Supreme, and from the shadows around the figure's eyes, it seems to be the dark version of Doctor Strange glimpsed in a trailer for the series. The back of the packaging features Peggy Carter as Captain Carter, T'Challa – AKA Black Panther – as Star-Lord, and Gamora, with the title Daughter of Thanos. There's also a giant suit of armor named the HYDRA Stomper. Check out the pictures below.