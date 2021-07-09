Cancel
Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Has Had at Least Five Different Scripts

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, must be a daunting task for all involved as they work tirelessly to continue the legacy of both the beloved comic book character and the late great star Chadwick Boseman. Returning actress Angela Bassett has now offered some insight into the difficulty of achieving this task, revealing that there have been up to five versions of the Black Panther 2 script and counting.

