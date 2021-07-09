Alonzo King Lines Dance Center reopens for dances of all levels

The day after the holiday weekend, the Federal Building on Mission and Seventh streets was closed, its garbage-strewn sidewalks abandoned to the shouts and groans of the city’s dispossessed, while up above, on the fifth floor of the old Odd Fellows Building next door, subtler sounds re-emerged. A dancer spritzed hair spray to smooth a sleek bun. Fuzzy music leaked from earbuds. Barres creaked and heavy rhythmic breathing sounded from bodies stretching on the floor.