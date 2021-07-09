Cancel
Premier League

JAMIE REDKNAPP: Mason Mount needs to be aggressive on his Chelsea teammate Jorginho at Wembley in the final.... the Italian could run the show like Andrea Pirlo did in 2012

By Jamie Redknapp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The Italians have had some master manipulators of the ball in midfield over the years. When England faced Italy in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals, we could hardly get near Andrea Pirlo, that outrageously classy operator.

Aside from that chipped spot-kick in the shootout, he bossed proceedings, completing more passes than the entire England midfield and covering a greater distance than any of our boys. That cannot happen again.

On Sunday, the Italian to stop is Jorginho. Spain did a great job of limiting his influence in the semi-final. Italy only had 29 per cent possession and were glad to get to penalties. Alongside him is Marco Verratti, who is a fantastic footballer but someone whose skin we can get under. He can be over-enthusiastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zlt7d_0asUboyC00
England have to make sure they don't let Jorginho play at his own pace on Sunday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjG6K_0asUboyC00
Andrea Pirlo ran the show against England in 2012 and Jorginho could be just as dangerous

He’s never far from a booking and if we can frustrate him, he’ll soon be walking a tightrope. If booked early, there’s every chance he could get a red.

I want to see England’s midfield being bold. I want Mason Mount to get on top of his Chelsea club-mate and knock him off his game.

Jorginho likes to play at his own pace so let’s not give him that chance, or he could be as dangerous as Pirlo in 2012.

The biggest bonus for England is having the crowd at Wembley. We don’t want the fans to start getting anxious but they will if they see a team sitting back. Be brave, and win this battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14topk_0asUboyC00
Mason Mount must be aggressive and knock his Chelsea teammates off his game at Wembley

I’m optimistic for the final — and for the future. England came into Euro 2020 with the second youngest squad, behind only Turkey.

While all of our immediate focus is on this final, we can also look to the future. It’s also about the 2022 World Cup. About Euro 2024. About the 2026 World Cup.

We have players representing us now who will feature in those tournaments. Bukayo Saka is 19. France’s Kylian Mbappe was that age when he started the last World Cup final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzcdk_0asUboyC00
Whatever happens, this is a young England side with so much talent and an exciting future

Saka could start on England’s right wing next to Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane — two players who could yet hit their prime in the coming years.

Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham just turned 18. Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Reece James are only 21. Declan Rice and Mount are 22. Marcus Rashford is 23.

There is so much young talent. England’s old Golden Generation team were haunted by a failure to live up to expectations at tournaments. Now, England are in a major final and have every chance of emerging victorious.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
