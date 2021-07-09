Cancel
You left out a word: gun-wielding pothead driver.

Mike Young soon to be a $3 million man at VT...these raises are doled out -- UVAFan2626 07/09/2021 3:13PM. Median NBA HC salary: $3M. Median NBA player salary: $3M. -- Toolie92 07/09/2021 7:46PM. Happy for him. Seems like a good guy and he was a huge get for that program...

Left out Navy as the other Q3

Also we only get 2 of Providence/Northwestern/Georgia. In 67% of those scenarios, one of the two is Georgia and we only get one good game out of that tournament (though it is probably more like 50/50 since we plan to be in the winners bracket while Georgia likely ends up in the losers bracket).
The Lass Word: Last Chance Packers, Will Any Break Out?

When the Green Bay Packers assemble for training camp at the end of this month, the strata of players will be clear. The top layer will be the stars and the veteran starters, those who have proven their worth and who can and will skate through camp with minimal energy, saving their best for the real thing.
Matt Cross adjusting quickly at Louisville

There was a clear objective for Louisville head coach Chris Mack following the completion of the 2020-21 season - find shooters. That effort has been met, with Miami transfer Matt Cross joining a group of newcomers that will bolster the team's struggles from deep a season ago. At Miami, Cross...
We Got the 45th Pick in the Draft and No First Rounders. You Know What That Means!

Time to bank all our hopes and dreams for the future on an unproven and flawed rookie who will MOST DEFINITELY be way better player than any scout believes and we can't believe that Brad would miss such obvious talent. But seriously, who ya got? The NBA Combine is behind us, so we have a slightly better idea of where everybody stands. We have the Workout Warriors (Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, Scottie Lewis), the Big Boys (Neemias Queta, Makur Maker), and the Burger Kings (RaiQuan Gray, Isaiah Mobley, Daishen Nix), AKA all the usual suspects in the mid-late 2nd round. Obviously, Keon Johnson is the exception here, as he is a pretty clear cut lottery pick, as he has combined an impressive combine with decent production in a tough conference. Of course, as fans, we all have the dream of nailing the next sleeper pick (I'll get this one, I swear!) and usually, one shining, validating Summer League appearance will rev the hype train into full gear.
Candace Parker named NBA 2K22 cover athlete

Former Tennessee women’s basketball star and current forward for the Chicago Sky Candace Parker has, once again, made history in women’s basketball. On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Parker would be a GameStop Exclusive Cover Athlete for the NBA 2K22 video game. Parker made a comment about the news in a tweet from her personal account.
Bradley Beal in health and safety protocols

Bradley Beal has entered the health and safety protocols at Team USA camp, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania adds that his playing status is currently up in the air.... The post Bradley Beal in health and safety protocols appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Post-Withdrawal Date Edition

We are officially in July and that means the 2021 NBA Draft will take place in this month. There has been plenty going on in recent weeks. The NBA Draft Combine has come and gone along with the deadline for players to pull their names out. Prospects had until Wednesday to decide if they will keep their names in the draft pool or explore other options. There were some big names that decided to return to school.
Thanks much.

391 (9/23 - started late b/c of hs), 1.125 OPS, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Bring it!

*Edit* CONFIRMED: We will draw Memphis first in the Preseason NIT -- DoYouLiftHokies 07/15/2021 12:21PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Utah Jazz NBA Draft Prospect: JT Thor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The NBA Draft is fast approaching, and the Utah Jazz have a bevy of options available to them with the 30th pick in the first round. One of those prospects is Auburn’s JT Thor who had an impactful freshman season. Thor had modest statistics at...
Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
Can Virginia Get Its Offense Going Earlier?

Some time in October in Virginia, the days get shorter, the weather gets a little cooler, and the leaves change color. While that’s probably not what ignites the UVA football team’s offense, increased scoring has been normal in the second half of the season in recent years. That’s the jumping...
UCF men's basketball welcomes back several starters as Knights look to push past difficult 2020-21 season

When Isaiah Adams, C.J. Walker and Darius Perry announced they were returning to UCF for another season rather than test the NBA waters, it was a huge break for the Knights. The team figured to spend much of the summer auditioning replacements for the three standouts, who accounted for close to half of the offensive production last season. Instead, UCF finds itself welcoming back the core of a group whose familiarity spells good things for the Knights in 2021-22.
Four Monarchs taken in MLB Draft

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A record four former Hutchinson Monarchs have been taken in the MLB draft in 2021. Two more were selected on Tuesday. Aaron Haase of Wichita State was taken in the 17th round by Detroit. He was a 2020 Monarch. HutchCC standout Austin Callahan was taken by Cincinnati in the 18th round. He was also on the 2020 Monarchs squad.

