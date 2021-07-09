You left out a word: gun-wielding pothead driver.

Time to bank all our hopes and dreams for the future on an unproven and flawed rookie who will MOST DEFINITELY be way better player than any scout believes and we can't believe that Brad would miss such obvious talent. But seriously, who ya got? The NBA Combine is behind us, so we have a slightly better idea of where everybody stands. We have the Workout Warriors (Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, Scottie Lewis), the Big Boys (Neemias Queta, Makur Maker), and the Burger Kings (RaiQuan Gray, Isaiah Mobley, Daishen Nix), AKA all the usual suspects in the mid-late 2nd round. Obviously, Keon Johnson is the exception here, as he is a pretty clear cut lottery pick, as he has combined an impressive combine with decent production in a tough conference. Of course, as fans, we all have the dream of nailing the next sleeper pick (I'll get this one, I swear!) and usually, one shining, validating Summer League appearance will rev the hype train into full gear.