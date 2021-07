Don’t remove me, Braves Journal regulars. This will be the last time you’ll see Ender Inciarte trade scenarios on this page. Sure, they’ve been a pipedream since starting these hypotheticals years ago and they’ll likely end as a pipedream when the 2021 season comes to a close and the Braves wash their hands clean of his contract. But…I can’t help it. It’s trading time and I’m going to look at trying to even out some money to deal Ender once again. However, let’s not pretend that Ender has the worst contract on the team. That goes to Marcell Ozuna followed by Will Smith.