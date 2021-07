The regular season finale has arrived for the Washington softball team, as they host Mount Pleasant tonight for a Southeast Conference doubleheader. The Demons are 18-16 overall and sit comfortably in third place in the SEC with a 10-7 league mark. They were last in action on Thursday when they dropped a pair of games to Fairfield by 13-9 and 10-3 final scores. The Panthers are 1-34 and sit at 0-18 in the conference. They lost all four games they played over the weekend at the Iowa City West Tournament. Savana Walls is the team’s top hitter with a .390 average. Washington and Mount Pleasant met up on June 17th with the orange and black sweeping two games by 18-2 and 11-1 final scores.