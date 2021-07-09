Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Gordon Reid is a match away from his second Wimbledon title and third major... while Nick Kyrgios walks away from the Olympic Games

By Matthew Lambert
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Gordon Reid is a match away from his second Wimbledon title and third major after beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez the wheelchair semi-finals.

While the BBC have announced that they will continue to broadcast Wimbledon until at least 2027 after a new three-year deal finalised.

Here's Sportsmail's court recap of this summer's Championships so far...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36U4Uv_0asUbSV600
Here's Sportsmail's court recap of this summer's Championships so far...

Beeb seal deal to show championships till 2027

The BBC will be the home of Wimbledon until at least 2027 after the broadcaster on Friday confirmed a three-year extension to their contract with the All England Club.

The agreement guarantees that Wimbledon will remain free-to-air for UK fans and is an extension to the longest partnership in sports broadcasting history, which began in 1937 when Don Budge lifted the men’s singles trophy and Britain’s Dorothy Round won the women’s.

The BBC’s radio coverage goes back further, with live commentary from Centre Court starting in 1927 — meaning 2027 will be a centenary celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pH6X_0asUbSV600
The BBC have announced a new three-year deal to broadcast Wimbledon until at least 2027

Reid all about it!

Gordon Reid is a match away from his second Wimbledon singles title and third major after beating Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 in the wheelchair semi-finals.

He will face Belgium’s Joachim Gerard in Sunday's final. Reid is also going for his seventh straight Grand Slam doubles title after making the final alongside Alfie Hewitt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDLaJ_0asUbSV600
Gordon Reid (above) is a match away from his second Wimbledon title and third major

Golden slam chances grow greater by the day

The withdrawal of Nick Kyrgios from the Olympics is unlikely to be the last. Rafa Nadal ruled himself out last month and Roger Federer could still follow suit, which would mean the draw is opening up further for Novak Djokovic.

With an eye on his legacy as always, Djokovic said last week that the Games are next to the Slams as his main goal this season.

A win in Tokyo would complete the Golden Slam — all four majors plus an Olympics title — and with a field increasingly resembling more of an ATP 500 event than one of the most prestigious tournaments, a gold medal to complete the set may not elude him for long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l56ZZ_0asUbSV600
The withdrawal of Nick Kyrgios from the Olympic Games is unlikely to be the last

Henman’s serve and volley game a dying art

Remember when Wimbledon was the home of serve and volley? You must have a good memory.

Figures published by broadcaster Nick Lester this week revealed its gradual decline in the first two decades of the 21st century.

From being the stock-in-trade of seven-time champion Pete Sampras, home favourite Tim Henman and two-time finalist Pat Rafter, slower courts and more powerful rackets have seen it become a dying art.

Still, the figures are marked. In 2001, a whopping 37 per cent of points in the men’s draw were serve and volley.

The next 10 years saw a decline each summer and by 2010 that was down to eight per cent. Going into Friday's semi-finals, this year’s figure was down to just four per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHdI9_0asUbSV600
There is a decline of serve and volley in Wimbledon in the first two decades of the 21st century

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

205K+
Followers
78K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Pat Rafter
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Beeb#The All England Club#Centre Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Belgium
News Break
BBC
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisThe Guardian

Nick Kyrgios confirms his withdrawal from Olympic tennis tournament

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, saying playing without spectators “doesn’t feel right”. Kyrgios also suggested an abdominal injury was a factor in withdrawing from Australia’s team for the Games starting on 23 July. “It’s a decision I didn’t take lightly,” Kyrgios posted on...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

'Good call': Thrilling moment Nick Kyrgios asks a FAN what his next move on the court should be as he enjoys a second straight win at Wimbledon

The extraordinary Nick Kyrgios show is rolling on with smiles and a serving masterclass as the Australian 'holidaymaker' enjoyed his second Wimbledon win in two days. Kyrgios, who reckoned he was suffering physically from his draining first round win over Ugo Humbert on Wednesday, didn't show it as he returned 24 hours later to blow away a spirited and potentially dangerous challenge from Italian Gianluca Mager 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-4.
Tennisinews.co.uk

Nick Kyrgios injury: Australian explains Wimbledon third-round retirement and gives update on Williams doubles

Nick Kyrgios’ singles campaign at Wimbledon is over after he was forced to retire from his third round tie against Felix Auger Aliassime through injury. The Australian’s day did not get off to an ideal start when he strode onto court and then realised he had forgotten his tennis shoes – it’s not the first time he’s done that, either. Once a pair of the correct footwork were rushed over to him, he settled and won the first set.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios facing race against time to be fit for Tokyo 2020 after pulling out of Wimbledon with abdominal injury... as Australia Olympic chief admits he will 'respect his decision' but would love to see tennis star compete at the Games

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) wants Nick Kyrgios to compete at the Tokyo Games but will respect his decision if he pulls out following his injury exit from Wimbledon, chef de mission Ian Chesterman said. Kyrgios was forced to quit his third-round Wimbledon clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime after two sets...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

No fans, no Games: Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Olympics

Nick Kyrgios won't represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, citing the lack of spectators as a key reason. His announcement followed the decision in Tokyo to ban fans from most venues amid the declaration of a COVID-19 emergency, where the virus remains uncontrolled. Men's singles play is set to begin...
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Djokovic Wins Wimbledon, One Major Win Away From Calendar Grand Slam

Another major held, another major claimed by Novak Djokovic. For those scoring at home (and who isn't?), the Wimbledon 2021 title he won on Sunday at Centre Court marks his 20th career major, tying him, of course, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Great Tennis Derby. More important, his 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 score win against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final gives him his third major of the year, putting him 75% of the way to the Grand Slam, tennis's holy grail achievement. No man has managed it since Rod Laver more than 50 years ago. Add to this, Djokovic's next appearance is likely to be in the Tokyo Olympics, where a gold medal puts him in line for a Golden Slam.
Washington StateWashington Post

Rafael Nadal to play in Washington’s Citi Open for the first time

Rafael Nadal, Spain’s 20-time Grand Slam champion whose fighting spirit has won legions of fans, will compete in Washington’s Citi Open for the first time this summer. Tournament officials announced Nadal’s participation Thursday morning. It marks the first time this century that one of the sport’s Big Three, who have...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
TennisESPN

Wimbledon 2021 - Ash Barty a win away from realizing childhood dream

LONDON -- As a girl growing up in Queensland, Ash Barty dreamt of one day competing on the biggest stage, playing a match in her mind for Wimbledon glory. On Saturday, she will get the chance to do it for real when she plays former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the final. Two years after her breakthrough win at the French Open and 50 years after fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong won her first Wimbledon title, Barty, 25, has the chance to fulfill her dream.
Tenniskentlive.news

Wimbledon star Emma Raducanu and her life in and away from Kent

Kent tennis star Emma Raducanu is playing her fourth Wimbledon match today in her mission to take home this year's trophy. The 18-year-old took on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in a bid to continue her magical Wimbledon run. On Saturday (July 3), she stormed past Sorana Cirstea of Romania, 6-3, 7-5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy