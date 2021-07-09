Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Because it's not uncommon? So we just just expect it?

By FredArbiter Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Might it be the some conference champs plus at-large selections? -- HowieT3 07/09/2021 1:59PM. 36 teams results in 4 more sets of fans linking the piece to their ... -- Haney 07/09/2021 1:26PM. How would you compare our 2021-22 roster to the last 8 seasons? -- Toolie92 07/09/2021 4:27PM. Shedrick's...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Holliday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Log In#All Of This#Question Marks#Birddog#Acc#Ctb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballsportswar.com

We just have no room for disappointment or injury this season

1. We need Clark to be the same but with fewer TOs. 2. We need Beekman to hit open 3's, attack the paint, and in general be disruptive at point rather than ignored. 3. We need Franklin to learn the defense quickly, mesh with our 2 PGs, and present an attacking threat as a wing off the ball instead of with the ball.
NBAsportswar.com

LOL, Hauser DREW plenty of contact. Refs just didn't blow the whistle!

For those of you who are skeptical of Jayden Gardner's potential impact, -- alleyoop hoo 07/15/2021 09:36AM. It will be nice to have some drives to the basket and not settling for deep -- ARKHOO 07/15/2021 4:41PM. Rush listing last year’s numbers, which were much lower than his career …...
Sportssportswar.com

Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
Sportssportswar.com

Do you think ....

That will equal wins at 141 and 197? I agree, I think both will be improved but almost everyone returns in conference at both weights, won't other guys at these weights improve as well?
College Sportssportswar.com

Has he visited?

Leon Bond going to announce decision in late July/early August -- zh00s 07/13/2021 8:07PM. Underperform annually with Shaka or win conf/natty with Tony? Hmmm tough -- ronoB 07/14/2021 11:02AM. Visiting this weekend.. Shaka can recruit …coach not so much. Lol ** -- djp 07/14/2021 12:17PM. "Shaka can recruit"...are you basing...
NFLtheScore

Campbell embracing high expectations: 'It's not like we just got good'

After recording four straight winning seasons, Matt Campbell isn't shying away from Iowa State's heightened expectations in 2021. "We've lived in this world," Campbell said during Wednesday's Big 12 media session, according to Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register. "It's not like we just got good. We've been good for four years now."
Sportssportswar.com

Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Sportssportswar.com

There’s definitely a west coast bias.

Here’s the listing of the Division 1 softball champs over the years. Most of the champions have been from the Pac 10/12 although that’s not been the case in the past ten years or so.
NFLtigernet.com

Ok, I will be that guy I guess...

Am I the only one not seeing it to be as dominant as some feel it a lock to be? I see nothing but bright future for Bresee, and think so for Murphy as well. Tyler Davis has been steady at a minimum, and I feel probably better than that when healthy, but he is definitely not CW, nor even Big Dex. But still, while not Power Ranger Level, pretty dang good. And then there is our other End Position. That's where I worry a bit more. Not a lot of pressure has come off of that end the last two seasons, and yeah, im looking at XT. I think we all saw that hit in the Cuse game and thought WOW>> This dude is the next Julius Peppers. And then...nada.. Maybe Covid was the problem last season, and I hope hes a MONSTER this year as its his Money year, but I just have not seen anything to give me that confidence boost with him thus far to make the statements I seeing being bandied about. Foster, we will see as he may be ready to go, may not, who knows tbh? Its kinda like the Justin Ross thing; we wont know until game one, and then game to game I'm afraid. Either way, hopefully the Offense blows the top off every game and its a moot point, but I'm ALMOST as concerned about our defensive line as I am the O Line. Oh well, that's why they play the game. GO Tigers!
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Can Virginia Get Its Offense Going Earlier?

Some time in October in Virginia, the days get shorter, the weather gets a little cooler, and the leaves change color. While that’s probably not what ignites the UVA football team’s offense, increased scoring has been normal in the second half of the season in recent years. That’s the jumping...
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...

Comments / 0

Community Policy