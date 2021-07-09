Week In Review, July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021

Throughout the year the City Council or City Plan Commission will hold meetings on topics of significant interest to local neighborhoods or the community in general. Links to view all City Council or City Plan Commission meeting documents that may have topics of interest to you can be found here:

City Council | City Plan Commission

Heights Aquatic Center Now Open Tuesdays

Richardson Parks and Recreation staff announced this week that Heights Family Aquatic Center will add Tuesdays to its weekly days of operation starting July 13 after recruiting additional lifeguards. Staffing shortages had resulted in hours restrictions when the facility opened for the summer, and the City offered training opportunities in the hope of filling the available slots.

Heights Family Aquatic Center’s new operating schedule is Tuesdays through Sundays from noon-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.cor.net/aquatics.

*Revised Pool Schedule

RMSIP Teens Organize Snack Drive

The public is invited to donate kid-friendly snacks for the RMSIP Healthy Kids Snack Drive through Aug. 5, benefiting children and families served by Network of Community Ministries. The snack drive is organized by high school interns participating in the fourth annual Richardson Mayor’s Summer Internship Program. Donations can be made in person at Network, or pre-selected items may be purchased online via the Healthy Kids Snack Drive Amazon Wish List.

Healthy snack items include individual fruit cups, cereal cups, oatmeal cups, apple sauce, juice boxes, macaroni and cheese cups, and soup cups.

To sign up to participate or for more information about requested donation items and drop off dates, click here.

Warren Center Hosts “Christmas in July” Toy Drive

The Warren Center, a Richardson nonprofit that provides evaluations, therapy services and support to children with developmental delays, is kicking off its annual Operation Santa toy drive this year with “Christmas in July” through July 31. Donate new, unwrapped toys for the children up to 7 years old who are served by the Center.

There are three ways to participate:

Through The Warren Center's Amazon Wish List here. Toys can be sent directly to the Richardson office. Be sure to select “This item is a gift” and leave your name under the “add gift options” button.

Host a toy drive at your company or organization's office. Warren Center staff can drop off a box for you to collect toys and they can pick up the toys at the end of the toy drive.

Bring toys to the Center’s Richardson office, 320 Custer Rd. Contact Alisa Stone, alisa.stone@thewarrencenter.org to schedule a time.

Toy ideas include puzzles, building blocks, stuffed animals, trucks, dolls, developmental board games, and arts and crafts sets.

Website: www.thewarrencenter.org

Little Free Library Kits Still Available

Friends of the Richardson Public Library (FOL) is continuing to offer free unassembled Little Free Library® kits and a starter collection of books to Richardson homeowners interested in spreading the joy of reading.

The tiny “library in a box” initiative, which started in Wisconsin in 2009, encourages homeowners, businesses and organizations to place mini libraries on poles or stands on their property in an easily accessible spot and offer free books for all ages on a “take a book, leave a book” basis.

A map at the FOL website shows 18 LFLs located in Richardson, including inside the Richardson Animal Shelter and in the Richardson Public Library’s outdoor Reading Garden.

Each LFL “Amish shed”-style kit includes:

Step-by-step instructions

Pre-cut, pre-drilled pieces

Screws, nails and hardware

Plexiglass

A “Little Free Library® Original” medallion

A “steward’s packet” with details on setting up and maintaining your Library

For more information or to apply for one of the kits, visit www.richardsonfol.org/little-free-libraries.

July is Park and Recreation Month; Time to Share Stories

July is National Park and Recreation Month, and the City’s Parks and Recreation staff will be celebrating by sharing memories/favorite stories of parks and playgrounds on social media throughout the month. They are encouraging others to do the same, with the hashtag, #OurParkAndRecStory.

Richardson has 38 parks, 29 that feature playgrounds, including the Ann Eisemann Inclusive Playground at Cottonwood Park; check them out by clicking here.

Website: www.facebook.com/RichardsonParksandRec

FOL Awards McCalpin Scholarship

Local nonprofit Friends of the Richardson Library presented the 2021 Dorothy E. “Dot” McCalpin Memorial Scholarship this week. Owais Sayeed, recent graduate of Richardson High School, received $2,000.

The scholarship is presented each year to college-bound teens who have served the Richardson Public Library in a volunteer capacity, demonstrating the volunteer spirit of the late Dot McCalpin. (McCalpin founded Helping Agencies Serving Richardson and spent more than 40 years in Richardson serving on numerous civic and community boards.

Teens in grades 7-12 are eligible to volunteer at the Library through the Teen Advisory Board. For more information, call the Teen Librarian at 972-744-4358.

Dallas College to Reopen Food Pantries, Recognize Volunteers

Dallas College has announced that the food pantries located on each of its seven campuses will officially reopen next week with a ribbon cutting Monday, July 12. The day will also be set aside to recognize the more than 300 volunteers who have helped with food distribution.

Dallas College campus pantries were first opened in 2019 as a way to help support basic student and community needs. When COVID-19 quarantines began and campus buildings were no longer accessible to students, the college donated its 5.8 tons of food to nearby community partners for distribution. Food pantry volunteers, including staff, students and community members, shifted their energy to helping the North Texas Food Bank mobile pantries, which had already been making regular stops at Dallas College parking lots pre-pandemic and continued to do so during the pandemic.

The Dallas College-Richland campus food pantry will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Room E-030. For more locations, hours and information, click here.

New Murals Add More Color, Artistic Flair to City

Richardson has become a more colorful place thanks to several new outdoor murals that have been created over the past 18 months. The most recent, by Richardson artist Rasheal Winters, was completed in mid-May on the east side of the Lockwood District (near 506 Lockwood Dr.). It depicts a large floral arch complete with a bee and honeycomb, a nod to a new floral shop in the District.

Other murals by Winters were completed in 2020 near the CORE/Main Street area, at 111 E. Polk St. A large mural entitled, SpiritMindBody, was created on the north side of the Richardson YMCA by a team of AIR4arts artists led by Rich McNeill in late 2019. All the murals have proven to be popular photo backdrops.

AIR4arts is funded in part by a grant from the Cultural Arts Commission.

Website: https://richardsontoday.com/air-creates-mural-for-richardson-ymca/

Website: www.facebook.com/richardsoncoredistrict

Website: www.facebook.com/air4arts

Concrete Repair Closes Greenville Avenue Lane North of Main

The right lane of southbound Greenville Avenue, north of Main Street in front of the Fire Station, may be closed to traffic at all times. Concrete is being poured in the area after utility repairs. The work is expected to be complete by late July.

Lane Closure Expected at Coit/Spring Valley Intersection

The right lane of southbound Coit Road at Spring Valley Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for fiber optic work. The work is expected to be complete by early August.

Night Market at CityLine Tonight

CityLine continues its outdoor night market series tonight, July 9 from 6-10 p.m. “The Boho Market” will feature live music and more than 30 local artists and vendors set up on CityLine Plaza, 1150 State St. There is no charge to attend. Free parking is available along State Street and on the ground level of nearby CityLine garages.

Check the CityLine Facebook page for weather updates.

Website: www.citylinedfw.com

Website: www.facebook.com/CityLineDFW

Senior Center Dance July 10

Dances are back at the Senior Center on select Friday and Saturday nights in July. Move to the ballroom sounds of Doc Gibbs tomorrow night, Saturday, July 10, from 7-9:30 p.m.; future dances include square dancing and country line dancing.

Admission is $7 for square dances and $5 for all others and includes light refreshments.

Website: www.cor.net/seniorcenter

Contact: 972-744-7800

BOOKbabble Fiction Book Club for Adults July 13

The Library’s BOOKbabble book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month via Webex from 2:30-3:45 p.m. On July 13, the group will discuss “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” by Willy Vlautin. Join in by contacting Librarian Keri Samples, keri.samples@cor.gov or call 972-744-4376.

BOOKbabble books are available at the first floor desk or through curbside pickup. Call 972-744-4350 for more information.

New Book Display Celebrates Friendship

In recognition of International Friendship Day (July 30), the Library has created a book display featuring books about friendship—friendship between people, between people and animals, even a book featuring heartwarming stories of unlikely friendships between animals!

Be sure to check it out when you’re at the Library—it's located just past the elevators on the first floor (and you may actually “check out” any of the books you see in the display, with a valid Richardson Public Library card).

Eisemann Center:

Max Amini Tonight

8 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall. Tickets are $40-$65.

Through an array of eccentric impressions and novel storytelling, the comedian delivers a strong message about family ties, cultural trappings and social topics. (Rated for ages 16+. Younger children are allowed at the discretion of their parents.)

Unless otherwise noted, tickets to Eisemann Center events are available at the Eisemann Center Ticket Office (credit card only), 972-744-4650 and at www.eisemanncenter.com. Click here for more information about the Eisemann Center’s COVID-19 safety procedures.

At UT Dallas:

“Up and Coming in the Down’s Time” Art Exhibit through July 17

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays 1-6 p.m. at the SP/N Gallery, 3020 Stewart Dr. May also be viewed virtually here. Admission is free. The juried exhibition highlights the work of “up and coming” creatives from area community colleges and celebrates “undercover glimpses from isolated chambers of research and expression” during unprecedented times.

RCB Announces Return of In-Person Summer Concerts, Posts Online March

The Richardson Community Band has announced it will return to in-person, Sunday concerts at the Civic Center fountain plaza after more than a year of virtual performances. The group’s live, Summer Series begins Aug. 1 and includes:

Sunday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. “Together Again”

Aug. 15, 7 p.m. “Celebrate”

Sept. 12, 3 p.m. “Good as Gold”

RCB recently posted a new virtual performance on YouTube, “The Revolutionary March,” arranged by the band’s director, Robin Owens. Watch it here.

Website: www.richardsoncommunityband.org

“Funny Money” Opens Tonight at Richardson Theatre Centre

Richardson Theatre Centre returns to in-person performances with “Funny Money” July 9-25. The 1994 comedic play, adapted into a 2006 movie of the same name starring Chevy Chase, looks at the question, “What would you do if you picked up the wrong briefcase on your way home from the office, and it contained nearly a million pounds in used banknotes?” See how mild-mannered CPA Henry Perkins faces this dilemma and how it affects his wife, a drug dealer, a taxi driver and more.

Show days and times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20-$22; discounted rate available for groups of eight or more.

Website: www.richardsontheatrecentre.net

Contact: 972-699-1130

Heat Stress Can Catch You Off Guard

As temperatures increase, so do the possibilities of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service recently published information on how to recognize the signs of each—they can often “sneak up” on people engaged in outdoor activities, with sometimes fatal consequences, as one can lead to the other. Those especially vulnerable are children up to ages 4-5 and adults ages 64 and up.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

headache

thirst

dizziness

excessive sweating (can cause heat rash)

cramping (arms, legs, abdomen)

fast breathing, rapid pulse

Symptoms of heatstroke include:

temperature above 103 degrees

extreme weakness

flushed, red skin

racing heart

nausea or vomiting

If heatstroke is suspected, call 911. For both heat exhaustion and heatstroke, move the person to a shaded, cool area and remove or loosen outer clothing, and place wet cloths or cold compresses on the head, neck and armpits.

To prevent heat-related illness, AgriLife Family and Community Health staff recommend drinking water before, during and after physical activity, even if you’re not thirsty.

Keep Pool Water Out of Storm Drains

With summer upon us and pool maintenance taking place, the Health Department reminds homeowners to keep pool water out of storm drains and streams—chemically treated pool water kills aquatic life and pollutes our water supply.

Remember: storm drains flow directly to local streams; sewer lines flow to a water treatment plant, so chlorinated pools must be drained, by ordinance, to a property’s sewer line clean-out.

For more information on how to drain and backwash pools, click here.

Maintenance Helper II ($2,316-$3,196 salary)

The Public Services Department has multiple job openings in streets, water and wastewater for individuals who love working outdoors doing repair and construction to streets and water distribution and wastewater collection systems.

Project Engineer ($6,228-$9,440 salary)

Engineering is seeking individuals interested in managing the design and construction of a wide variety of public works and municipal projects.

Accounts Payable Representative ($2,736-$3,954 salary)

The Accounting Department is seeking an individual with experience in accounts payable processing or similar work experience. Data entry, keyboard skills and use of a 10-key calculator are required.

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

For this weeks Pet of the Week, we would like to celebrate Tucker! A fun, loving 8-year-old Boxer/Labrador retriever who joined the adoptable animals list at the Richardson Animal Shelter earlier this year. He loves being outside and playing with toys and does well around other dogs and knows the sit and shake commands! If you're interested in Tucker, please click here.

For information about animals available for adoption, visit the Animal Shelter’s web page here.

