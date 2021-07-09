"Funny Money" July 9-25 at RTC

RICHARDSON - After more than a year, the lights at the Richardson Theatre Centre are finally turning back on as one of the most anticipated community shows sets to premiere.

“Funny Money,” a comedy centered around a briefcase filled with cash starts tonight, July 9 and runs through July 25.

“2020 was a hard year for everyone, and we’re finally getting the chance to come back together on stage,” said actress Laura Jennings.

In March of 2020, two weeks before “Funny Money” was set to debut, RTC postponed the production due to COVID-19 concerns. The cast was sidelined and most of the theater’s programs went online.

“I think the pandemic has really opened our eyes as how theater can be done and we’ve had to get real creative and I think that is all well and good because you always have to look for things that can expand your horizon. But, the feeling of having a live audience again is going to be the greatest feeling ever,” said actor Brian Hoffman.

There have been a lot of improvements made to the theater since last year including the installation of new ceiling tiles in the main auditorium. Volunteers spent a lot of time deep cleaning the theater and revamping its costume closet.

“Funny Money” is the first production in RTC’s 2021 season. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Visit www.richardsontheatrecentre.net for more information including tickets.

RTC is one of many organizations funded in part by the city through the Cultural Arts Commission. Visit www.artsinrichardson.com to learn more about this and other community programs.