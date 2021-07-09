Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richardson, TX

"Funny Money" July 9-25 at RTC

Posted by 
Richardson, Texas
Richardson, Texas
 7 days ago

RICHARDSON - After more than a year, the lights at the Richardson Theatre Centre are finally turning back on as one of the most anticipated community shows sets to premiere.

“Funny Money,” a comedy centered around a briefcase filled with cash starts tonight, July 9 and runs through July 25.

“2020 was a hard year for everyone, and we’re finally getting the chance to come back together on stage,” said actress Laura Jennings.

In March of 2020, two weeks before “Funny Money” was set to debut, RTC postponed the production due to COVID-19 concerns. The cast was sidelined and most of the theater’s programs went online.

“I think the pandemic has really opened our eyes as how theater can be done and we’ve had to get real creative and I think that is all well and good because you always have to look for things that can expand your horizon. But, the feeling of having a live audience again is going to be the greatest feeling ever,” said actor Brian Hoffman.

There have been a lot of improvements made to the theater since last year including the installation of new ceiling tiles in the main auditorium. Volunteers spent a lot of time deep cleaning the theater and revamping its costume closet.

“Funny Money” is the first production in RTC’s 2021 season. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Visit www.richardsontheatrecentre.net for more information including tickets.

RTC is one of many organizations funded in part by the city through the Cultural Arts Commission. Visit www.artsinrichardson.com to learn more about this and other community programs.

Comments / 0

Richardson, Texas

Richardson, Texas

13
Followers
190
Post
240
Views
ABOUT

Richardson is a city in Dallas and Collin counties in the U.S. state of Texas. As of the 2019 American Community Survey, the city had a total population of 121,323. Richardson is an affluent inner suburb of Dallas. It is home to the University of Texas at Dallas and the Telecom Corridor, with a high concentration of telecommunications companies. More than 5,000 businesses have operations within Richardson's 28 square miles (73 km2), including many of the world's largest telecommunications and netw

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richardson, TX
Richardson, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtc#Volunteers#Arts#Rtc#Richardson After
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy