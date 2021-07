As the NCAA has loosened restrictions and penalties for student-athletes to transfer, navigating the transfer portal has become an important aspect of roster management. The transfer portal has been much more active this year than in years past. With the craziness of the last two seasons and Covid shutdowns and protocols, it's understandable that there is chaos here as there is in the coaching carousel. Other reasons play a role in the increase in athletes in the portal--Fresno State shutting down the program caused an early flood and the extra year of eligibility has caused both lineup and scholarship jams causing many to find another home for their last year of eligibility. ACC teams have seen mostly not-starters or spot-starters searching for new homes. Four of the programs have added transfers that should make an immediate impact.