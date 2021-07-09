Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

Mike Young soon to be a $3 million man at VT...these raises are doled out

By UVAFan2626 Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Too quickly these days. It should take more than one or two good seasons to merit such a fat contract but the money flows pretty easily to Power 5 head coaches these days, even ones who enable players like Tyrese Radford by quickly re-instating them & imposing few sanctions for serious misbehavior. When you see this, I can see why players should absolutely go for as much as they too can get too, with NIL & otherwise.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radford, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Radford, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Radford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt#American Football#Vt#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy