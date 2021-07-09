Cancel
Rock Springs, WY

Lady Tigers’ Willoughby Inks With Northwest College

By brayden flack
sweetwaternow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmrey Willoughby fell in love with soccer at a young age. On Thursday, she announced her decision to continue sharing her passion for the sport with Northwest College. Willoughby signed her national letter of intent on Thursday night with family and coaches. The center back that helped the Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Lady Tigers to their first state title this season will stay close to home and head to Powell to play for the Trappers next season.

www.sweetwaternow.com

