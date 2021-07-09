Cancel
Tennis

Certainly CTB has feelings about NIL. And I think he and certainly

By sfb123
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Baseball, soccer, football , lacrosse and basketball have had discussions with Carla and others relative to NIL. Maybe tennis and swimming and diving as well. But Carla and others are making the final decisions. [Post edited by sfb123 at 07/09/2021 7:33PM]

virginia.sportswar.com

Tennis
Soccer
Sports
College Sports

Mikey, I feel exactly the same way. I think we can accomplish anything that

We decide upon. I think it’s harder in football for a school like UVA. But with the right coach in place I think it’s possible. Of course winning the Coastal is a good start. Winning the ACC Championship game should put whatever team at least into the conversation. All this we can’t do this or that because is a defeatist attitude and a self-fulfilling prophecy. There has to be that vision and belief before anything can be accomplished. An old coach, maybe it was Lou Holtz, once said the body can’t go anywhere the mind hasn’t already been. That’s how I look at it.
College Sports

I don't think it is so easy to predict Tony's thoughts on NIL ...

I am confident that Tony was pissed about Kansas and Duke, etc. breaking the rules to offer cash, goods and services to players we recruited, but once the law is settled on what is allowed, I expect Tony will be fine and will merely incorporate NIL into the standards and expectations for how our athletes conduct themselves on and off the court.
Sports

I feel confident in saying that tony hates NIL

But does feel conflicted in the sense that he makes a lot of money himself, knows he would seem hypocritical to criticize it, and is happy for the kids who truly need the money. But I strongly suspect he thinks it will make for an even more unlevel playing field. He’s old school about this stuff.
MLB

Yes, I think he will most likely be a NDFA or sign with an indy team. But

I am pretty certain he'll get a chance with his skill set. I've seen precious few catchers come up through the minors with the ability to hit: Posey, Wieters, Salvy Perez, and maybe 10 others over the years. Ausmus could hit a little and had a great career. Michaels will probably not make the majors but he should get a shot, and if he's ok playing for very little, he'd probably be a pro for a few years managing developing pitchers. He can certainly hit at least as well as the guys coming up through the Nationals' system right now... :)
NFL

I certainly don't begrudge anyone from making money

So long as it is legal. I do, however, lament the fact that one of the last forms of entertainment that I enjoy (i.e. college football) is about to significantly change in a way that is going to put making money a primary concern for a lot of the recruits and college players.
Columbia, MO

‘I think it’s very beneficial’: Mizzou’s Jim Sterk learns about NIL alongside athletes

In just five years in charge as the University of Missouri’s athletic director, Jim Sterk has already been through two unprecedented eras. Sterk is coming out of the first one: the COVID-19 pandemic and its gargantuan effect on college athletic revenues, of which Sterk said Thursday were down “$30 to 35 million” in Columbia. But as MU plans to return to full capacity for its athletic events this fall — of which Sterk noted new football ticket sales are up 150% since 2019 — and COVID’s wrath on college sports has seemed to subside, that’s when the second unprecedented era comes in.
Basketball

Tony and his system is certainly the X factor

My two biggest concerns for the season are as follows. 1. Clark and Beekman shooting the 3 ball. 2. Only having two players with meaningful playing time on defense. We are going to have 2 starters that are new to the system and one starter with very little playing time.
Sports

Do you think ....

That will equal wins at 141 and 197? I agree, I think both will be improved but almost everyone returns in conference at both weights, won't other guys at these weights improve as well?
NBA

LOL, Hauser DREW plenty of contact. Refs just didn't blow the whistle!

For those of you who are skeptical of Jayden Gardner's potential impact, -- alleyoop hoo 07/15/2021 09:36AM. It will be nice to have some drives to the basket and not settling for deep -- ARKHOO 07/15/2021 4:41PM. Rush listing last year’s numbers, which were much lower than his career …...
Ohio State

'I think there's going to be a lot of chaos.' NIL to provide opportunities and challenges

Eleven years ago, five Ohio State football players took advantage of their celebrity for financial benefit. The ensuing tattoo-and-memorabilia scandal brought the program to its knees. Coach Jim Tressel was forced to resign, the Buckeyes suffered through a losing season in 2011, and the NCAA put Ohio State on probation while issuing a postseason ban that denied the undefeated 2012 team a chance for the national title.
MLB

I think he could be dominant as a reliever. But I think if he can develop

His secondary pitches such that he has 2 plus secondary pitches to go with his big fastball, he might still have a career as a starter. I tend to think McGarry will wind up in the pen as well -- one thing that "old McGarry" and "new McGarry" have in common is that when they're done, they're done. Much better one time through the lineup (or less).
NBA

Gardner is certainly starting, so depends on if CTB wanted to pair Justin

With Gardner in the bigs or Kadin, as his starting group. I know Gardner was not here when McKoy was making his decision, but that would be the question at this time, if Justin was still here. Before the transfers, McKoy almost certainly had a starting role all but locked up IMHO. I think Shedrick's height/blocking potential pairs better alongside the smaller Gardner ideally, but McKoy was definitely further along than Shedrick in his development curve and probably would have had the inside track on him if all things were equal. Bottom line is that McKoy had every reason to expect big rotation minutes, whether or not he started out of the gate. The dealbreaker seems to have been in role instead of playing time, in that he wanted to be a wing. That wasn't going to happen here. Given our roster construction, ironically, playing as a big instead of a wing might be Stattman's path to getting some minutes again, if he is healthy.
NBA

I think he is going to play a role similar to Anthony Gill

We would isolate Gill a lot and liked to feed him the ball in the high post where he could start with a foot or two separation from his defender, face him up and then attack into their chest. Very similar to how Keve Aluma played last season (except VT let Aluma attempt three-pointers).

