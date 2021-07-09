Certainly CTB has feelings about NIL. And I think he and certainly

With Gardner in the bigs or Kadin, as his starting group. I know Gardner was not here when McKoy was making his decision, but that would be the question at this time, if Justin was still here. Before the transfers, McKoy almost certainly had a starting role all but locked up IMHO. I think Shedrick's height/blocking potential pairs better alongside the smaller Gardner ideally, but McKoy was definitely further along than Shedrick in his development curve and probably would have had the inside track on him if all things were equal. Bottom line is that McKoy had every reason to expect big rotation minutes, whether or not he started out of the gate. The dealbreaker seems to have been in role instead of playing time, in that he wanted to be a wing. That wasn't going to happen here. Given our roster construction, ironically, playing as a big instead of a wing might be Stattman's path to getting some minutes again, if he is healthy.