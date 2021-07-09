Cancel
Marshall County, KY

Murray man faces multiple charges in Marshall County shooting

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Murray man faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene on Hardin Trailer Lane just before midnight Wednesday. There they found a man who'd been shot multiple times, and homes in the neighborhood riddled with bullet holes. The sheriff's office says one of those bullets struck inches away from a child in one of the homes.

#Shooting
