Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

If I am not mistaken, you can only play 31 games if you're in an 8 team...

By 73CAV Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Early season tournament such as the Battle for Atlantis. The Legends Classic, as currently formatted, only gets a team two additional games. Of course, rules could have changed when I wasn't looking, and all this is wrong. Go 'Hoos!!!

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Am Not
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Re-watching old Steelers games can be tough to sit through when you know the outcome

I’ve been reminded a lot lately that I’m a content creator. I guess that’s a new term, and it sounds a lot sexier than blogger. Actually, I prefer being called a writer, but I can’t help what people call me on the Internet (it usually has to do with my hair). Come to think of it, being called a content creator may actually impress people more in 2021, so I shouldn’t be so quick to scoff at such a label (I’m trying to date on Bumble again—women like to know things about men they go out with for some reason).
Video GamesTwinfinite

Can You Play League of Legends Free? Answered

League of Legends is an institution in the gaming world at this point. It’s one of the world’s largest esports and is a major player in making the MOBA genre what it is today — one of the most popular types of games on the planet. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering if there’s an entry fee to jump in, or if you can play League of Legends free. Here’s what you need to know.
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

To Win The Game of Life, You Must Stop Playing

Stop chasing validation, start living for today. On more than one occasion, I have compared my life to the phone game candy crush saga. A game we play to earn coins — before spending those same coins to purchase things that enable us to play the game just that little longer.
Video GamesNME

Why buy a video game if you’re never going to play it?

An auction house reckons someone will pay $132,000 for a 34-year-old The Legend of Zelda cartridge. The flowery listing description that accompanies the lot is certainly something, isn’t it? “Until now, there has never been a single public opportunity to lay claim to this spectacular collection centerpiece (or one even close to matching its allure and significance)” it insists, explaining how this particular variant – produced after the original NES-TM but before the less-collectible NES A, don’t you know – is “no doubt the apotheosis of rarity, cultural significance”.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Legacy Of Zelda: Seven Games Inspired By Zelda You Can Play Right Now

Assuming the mantle of War, an edgelord horseman of the apocalypse who has been accused of prematurely kickstarting the end of the world, you’re on a quest through a ruined Earth seeking delicious vengeance against his accusers. Darksiders was a bit of a surprise Zelda-like when it was released in 2010. War’s journey takes him through puzzle-laden dungeons, where he finds new items and tools to progress, such as the Hookshot equivalent Abyssal Chain and a sweet portal artifact. Combat is more combo-heavy than you’d find in Zelda, but if you’ve ever wanted a mix of Ocarina of Time and Devil May Cry, Darksiders is worth playing. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
Sportssportswar.com

You can tell he's a high character kid

He excels catching the ball- he could be a little Smoke, a little OZ, a little Joe Reed, lots of ways to use him as a playmaker. Like that Wisconsin offered.
College Sportssportswar.com

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
NBAsportswar.com

Then I will leave it be (mostly). I think he should've been ...

.. coming off the bench and getting 10-20 minutes per game backing up Sam and Trey and maybe (depending on matchups) Jay. I basically guess that he left because staff couldn't figure out how to use him and then he did some word salad on the way out the door.
Basketballsportswar.com

Key part of best offense? He played for his defense.

Been gone from board a while... did clark say something about -- UVAFISH24 07/16/2021 09:12AM. Not sure how a starter for a team that won a national title and ACC reg -- CharlestonSC 07/16/2021 12:27PM. 'Cause people are hoping we'll recruit an even better player to replace him -- Hoos...
NBAsportswar.com

I think both Middleton & Booker pull out. The season's been a grind.

Beal is out of the Olympics. COVID protocols. Now you'll finally ... -- Blah 07/15/2021 3:45PM. I miss the days of the all-collegian rosters and battling the Russkies... -- EAPo 07/16/2021 2:44PM. Lavine is one of my good examples of how one and dones (Link) -- ryno hoo 07/15/2021 7:01PM.
Sportssportswar.com

Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...

Comments / 0

Community Policy