If I am not mistaken, you can only play 31 games if you're in an 8 team...

Assuming the mantle of War, an edgelord horseman of the apocalypse who has been accused of prematurely kickstarting the end of the world, you’re on a quest through a ruined Earth seeking delicious vengeance against his accusers. Darksiders was a bit of a surprise Zelda-like when it was released in 2010. War’s journey takes him through puzzle-laden dungeons, where he finds new items and tools to progress, such as the Hookshot equivalent Abyssal Chain and a sweet portal artifact. Combat is more combo-heavy than you’d find in Zelda, but if you’ve ever wanted a mix of Ocarina of Time and Devil May Cry, Darksiders is worth playing. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
