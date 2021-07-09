Letter: Get vaccinated now or risk spreading the virus to children

I am concerned about the resistance to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Some people seem to think the pandemic is under control. It is not. Since less than 50% of the population of Utah has been vaccinated and all mandatory safety restrictions to combat COVID-19 have been lifted, the case rate, the positivity rate, and the death rate are going back up. CDC data show that over 99% of current hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated patients. What is most worrisome is that people do not seem to realize that the less we control the spread of this disease through vaccination, the greater the risk a mutation will occur that is resistant to the current vaccines. Basically, the refusal of many to get vaccinated is putting all their fellow citizens at risk.