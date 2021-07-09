Letter: Get vaccinated now or risk spreading the virus to children
Regarding the editorial “Vaccinate Missourians now, or get ready for a very deadly fall” (July 5): The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading throughout Missouri. It is especially dangerous for those who are not vaccinated, and that includes children under 12. We have a golden opportunity to protect the children and practice respect for life. All eligible Missourians should get vaccinated and wear a mask. Save the children.www.stltoday.com
