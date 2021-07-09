Cancel
Letter: Get vaccinated now or risk spreading the virus to children

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the editorial “Vaccinate Missourians now, or get ready for a very deadly fall” (July 5): The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading throughout Missouri. It is especially dangerous for those who are not vaccinated, and that includes children under 12. We have a golden opportunity to protect the children and practice respect for life. All eligible Missourians should get vaccinated and wear a mask. Save the children.

