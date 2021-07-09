‘A Hard Day’s Night:’ Great Soundtrack or Greatest Soundtrack?

The soundtrack to the 2000 film, Almost Famous, is receiving extensive, expanded editions for a belated 20th anniversary. The award-winning, semi-autobiographical film, written and directed by Cameron Crowe depicts a teenage journalist who followed a fictional rock band for Rolling Stone. The new CD collection from UMe arrived July 9, 2021. A limited edition Uber box (see below) arrives August 20. The expanded soundtrack includes classic rock songs from the Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Who, Yes, and more, all the songs created for the film’s fictional aspiring rock group Stillwater, as well as the cast’s memorable performance of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”
