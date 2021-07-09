Assistant City Secretary - Amarillo, TX

Amarillo sits at the crossroads of America, almost equidistant from both coasts, with a population of 199,000 residents and covering 100 square miles. Amarillo is the 14th largest city in Texas in terms of population. Located in Potter and Randall counties in the Texas Panhandle, it is the county seat of Potter County. Amarillo is situated at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Interstate 27, approximately 120 miles north of Lubbock, 360 miles northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, and centered approximately 275 miles from both Albuquerque and Oklahoma City.