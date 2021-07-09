A New New Yorker’s Trip to Roosevelt Island

Roosevelt Island is not a place you immediately think of when you think “New York City.”. Recent development of Cornell’s Tech campus, a newly opened hotel, and the FDR Four Freedoms Park have made Roosevelt Island an attractive little sibling to the Upper East Side. The tram to and from the island is an oddity that everyone can enjoy, the open space is something to brag about. Stepping off of the F train on yet another sweaty city summer day, the feel of the neighborhood was almost suburban. People were lounging in hammocks and fishing from the East River, while the island itself is bookmarked on either side by the bustle of the Upper East Side and Astoria.