Far Hills Race Meeting Returns for 100-Year Celebration
The Far Hills Race Meeting, New Jersey’s premier steeplechase event, is celebrating its 100th running on Saturday, October 16. The event, which garners thousands of attendees each year to watch thrilling steeplechase races, was postponed during 2020 due to the pandemic. In honor of the centennial year and the race’s return to the community, the Far Hills Race Meeting Association (FHRMA) is renewing its commitment to local charities.njbmagazine.com
