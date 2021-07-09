Astronomy Night at Cape Lookout National Seashore

Everything we know about the environment around us is thanks to light, a kind of electromagnetic radiation. Astronomy takes advantage of it and all the electromagnetic spectrum with the help of many devices to record them and determine from which places in our Universe they come. These signals must be processed to obtain the images that are will be then exposed to the public. Astronomers know that these images will inspire and generate curiosity in each person who sees them. This Science is inclusive and wants to transmit the knowledge and the beautiful events that happen in the universe to all people. We try to do that by developing and showing other forms of teaching, taking advantage of new technologies that are available today to bring this knowledge closer to the minorities in our country like visually impaired people.