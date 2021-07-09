Astronomy Night at Cape Lookout National Seashore

This beautiful, modern coastal California style residence is within the highly desirable community of Beachwalk. This home is full of amazing highlights including hardwood floors, dual master bedroom suites - one privately separated across the catwalk above the garage - upgraded bathrooms, and an abundance of natural light, just to name a few. The open floor plan features formal and casual sitting areas. An impressive gourmet kitchen showcases beautiful marble countertops with glass tile backsplash, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, a custom-built center island, and cabinets with plenty of storage. Being extremely close to the beach, this home encourages an outdoor coastal lifestyle with two step-out patios for entertaining or just relaxing. The Beachwalk community offers some amazing amenities including five swimming pools, clubhouses, a sauna, sand volleyball courts, and walking trails. Strolling distance to Huntington's world-famous beach and biking distance to the pier, downtown, and Pacific City. Experience the bliss of coastal living in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Huntington Beach.
