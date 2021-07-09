Cancel
Wimbledon set to break with tradition by appointing its first FEMALE umpire to oversee a men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini

Wimbledon is set to break with tradition by appointing its first female umpire to oversee a men’s singles final.

According to sources at the All England Club, the prestigious job is likely to be allocated to Marija Cicak from Croatia. She is one of the game’s most experienced umpires and has been an elite ITF Gold Badge holder for the past 10 years.

Cicak, 43, was in the chair for the marathon Wimbledon men’s semi-final between John Isner and Kevin Anderson in 2018.

Wimbledon set to break with tradition by appointing its female umpire to oversee a men’s final
 The prestigious job is likely to be allocated to Marija Cicak, who is from Croatia

Her other notable matches have included the women’s Wimbledon final of 2014 when Petra Kvitova beat Eugenie Bouchard.

Now she is expected to make history when Novak Djokovic takes on Italy’s Matteo Berrettini on the Centre Court.

Wimbledon overlooked highly-regarded WTA Tour official and former player Clare Wood when it appointed Gerry Armstrong as referee last year to replace Andrew Jarrett.

But now it looks likely to follow other sports events in promoting female officials to one of its highest-profile tasks.

Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the final after the Italian saw off Hubert Hurkacz

