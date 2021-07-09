Cancel
Annapolis, MD

Phillips Seafood owners' 23-acre Annapolis estate heads to auction with no reserve

By Melody Simmons
Wbaltv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — One of Maryland's most opulent estates, owned by the family behind crab cake empire Phillips Seafood, has hit the auction block with no base bidding price. The 23-acre Friary on the Severn will be auctioned online over six days beginning Aug. 12 after sitting unsold on the market for six years. The move to sell through Concierge Auction will allow international marketing of the residential property, the lead Realtor said Friday.

