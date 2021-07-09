Cancel
FORM GUIDE: Raheem Sterling is simply superb, Kyle Walker one of England's most influential players and Jorginho is Italy's key man... Chris Sutton rates both teams ahead of Sunday's final

By Chris Sutton
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Euro 2020's most consistent two sides will face off in the final at Wembley, with both sides boasting reasons to be confident.

For England, a partisan crowd and a side full of momentum and buoyed by the excitement of a nation. For Italy, a 33-match unbeaten run that has seen Roberto Mancini transform the fortunes of the national side.

Ahead of Sunday's huge clash, Sportsmail's Chris Sutton has a look at those likely to take the pitch for both sides, and the form they come into the match with.

ENGLAND

JORDAN PICKFORD 7/10

England are finalists with thanks to him, but for the first time at Euro 2020 he looked in a flap against Denmark. By the way, he’s a decent penalty saver…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4W5O_0asUZNKR00
Jordan Pickford had his shakiest game of the tournament against Denmark in the semi-final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtWja_0asUZNKR00
But as we've seen in the past, the Everton goalkeeper is a very decent penalty saver if needed...

KYLE WALKER 8

One of England’s most influential players in the tournament, showcasing searing pace and ability to stop wingers from having joy on his side.

JOHN STONES 8

This time last year, he was told to leave Manchester City to salvage his career. Getting to the final emphasises what a rejuvenation he’s enjoyed.

HARRY MAGUIRE 9

His positioning is superb and he’s a major threat in the opposition box. Set-pieces could prove key against Italy and Maguire loves meeting crosses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxdBH_0asUZNKR00
Harry Maguire has been superb since coming back into the side and is a major set-piece threat

LUKE SHAW 9

Team-mates jokingly call him ‘Shawberto Carlos’ and rightly so. He’s come such a long way since that career-threatening injury back in the day.

KALVIN PHILLIPS 8

He’s started every game. That opening man-of-the-match display against Croatia settled his nerves and he’s suited that England shirt since.

DECLAN RICE 8

The other ever-present in England’s midfield. For the seventh time at Euro 2020, Rice will line up alongside Phillips and try to contain Jorginho and Co.

BUKAYO SAKA 8

A fearless teenager. When England went 1-0 down against Denmark, who ensured we got back into the game? Saka. May just edge out Foden to start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhilr_0asUZNKR00
When England most needed him against Denmark, Bukayo Saka helped get them back in it

MASON MOUNT 7

He won the Champions League a little more than a month ago and now he’s in the Euro 2020 final with England. He’s got energy in abundance.

RAHEEM STERLING 9

Equalled the record for dribbles attempted in a Euros game against the Danes, who didn’t know how to handle him. He’s simply been superb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPMf4_0asUZNKR00
Raheem Sterling has been simply superb from the opening game onwards this tournament

HARRY KANE 8

Kane showed his all-round ability against Denmark. Bonucci and Chiellini won’t know whether to stay or go when he drops. I’m backing him to score.

ITALY

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA 8/10

Huge presence and great shot-stopper with calm demeanour. He’s also 4in taller than his England counterpart Pickford.

GIOVANNI DI LORENZO 7

Belgium’s Jeremy Doku worried him in the quarter-finals, and he didn’t look comfortable against Spain. Must up his game against Sterling.

LEONARDO BONUCCI 8

He’s 34, on 108 caps and yet he’s the baby of the Italy centre backs! Almost telepathic understanding with Juventus club-mate Giorgio Chiellini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKv3A_0asUZNKR00
Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have an almost telepathic understanding for Italy

GIORGIO CHIELLINI 8

This smiling assassin, 36, plays every game like it’s his last. He retired after Italy failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup but they’ve benefited from his U-turn.

EMERSON PALMIERI 6

Leonardo Spinazzola was like a Ferrari down the left but he’s out now. Emerson was steady against Spain. Italy need more from him going forward.

NICOLO BARELLA 8

Roberto Mancini describes him as the ‘complete player’. Showed masterful footwork in opening the scoring against Belgium. A real threat.

JORGINHO 9

Mancini has highlighted how fundamental he is for Italy. Dictates the tempo and knows precisely when to call the press. England need to nullify him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mk64R_0asUZNKR00
Jorginho dictates the play superbly for Italy and England have to nullify him on Sunday

MARCO VERRATTI 8

A Jack Russell who will be snapping and snarling in midfield tomorrow. He’s full of hustle and bustle but he can play, too. A tasty battle awaits.

FEDERICO CHIESA 8

Tenacious right-footer is comfortable on either flank. Likes to commit defenders. Nobody in this Italy team has completed more dribbles than him.

CIRO IMMOBILE 8

Lazarus-esque recovery against Belgium after Italy scored! Prolific for Lazio. Won the European Golden Shoe in 2019-20 and hasn’t stopped scoring since.

LORENZO INSIGNE 8

‘The least replaceable player we have,’ Mancini says of him. Dangerous right-footer will cut in from the left. Sublime touch and eye for goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGXTK_0asUZNKR00
Roberto Mancini knows how dangerous Lorenzo Insigne can be cutting in from the left wing

