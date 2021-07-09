Cancel
Hawaii State

William Smith Dies, Hawaii Five-O and Any Which Way You Can Star Was 88

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Smith, the actor who was best known for brawling with Clint Eastwood in Any Which Way You Can as well as appearing regularly on the last season of Hawaii Five-O, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, who said that her husband had died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, and his two children, William E Smith III and Sherri Anne Cervelli.

