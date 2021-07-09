Cancel
Michigan State

Spotlight on the News: Honigman, David Foltyn & MI; and get ready for "The Healing Memorial"

WXYZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 11, Spotlight on the News will interview David Foltyn, Chairman & CEO of Detroit-based Honigman Business Law Firm. How is the state's biggest corporation of lawyers impacting Michigan? We'll also talk to Rochelle Riley, Director of Arts, Culture & Entrepreneurship for the City; and Rachel Frierson, Director of Programming for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. How are they partnering with Cranbrook to bring this region The Healing Memorial?

