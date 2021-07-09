Cancel
MARK CLATTENBURG: Referees also face knockout football knowing a mistake will rule them out of officiating the final... Bjorn Kuipers will be nervous at Wembley but he has earned the right to take charge

It's another Dutchman for England as referee Bjorn Kuipers takes charge of Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

What an honour it is for Kuipers, who is Holland's top official and has overseen Champions League and Europa League finals.

Remember: this isn't only knockout football for the countries competing. It's the same for the referees and their assistants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05njyl_0asUYs8z00
Bjorn Kuipers has earned the right to take charge of England and Italy's final showdown

Mess up and that's your tournament done and dusted. You'll be heading home, just like the players, no chance of appearing in the final.

But Kuipers has earned the right to referee the showdown between England and Italy.

I refereed the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France and will never forget it. There's pressure and a fear of failure because you know tens of millions of people will be watching.

But once you've blown that final whistle, and you know you've done your job as well as anyone could, the relief is second to none. Good luck to Kuipers on Sunday night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmLsq_0asUYs8z00
I refereed the Euro 2016 final and I felt the pressure and fear of failure with everyone watching

