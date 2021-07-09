Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

CHRIS SUTTON: The goalscorer versus the goal-stopper... Giorgio Chiellini will do everything he can to stop Harry Kane in what could be his final Italy game - it's a clash with could decide the outcome of the Euro 2020 final

By Chris Sutton
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Italy's wily defence has played a major role in getting them to the Euro 2020 final. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, with their combined age of 70, have proved too strong for the attacking players they have faced so far.

But Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane go into Sunday's match full of confidence, and it's a battle that is crucial to the chances of both sides.

Sportsmail's Chris Sutton takes a look at the three key clashes that could go a long way to deciding the outcome of the final.

Harry Kane vs Giorgio Chiellini

The goalscorer versus the goal-stopper. Chiellini is all smiles until that whistle is blown, then you’re his mortal enemy.

The 36-year-old plays every game like it’s his last and who knows, this might be Chiellini’s final Italy cap, certainly at a major tournament.

If so, he will want to bow out with a clean sheet. Kane will have something to say about that, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB9jm_0asUYqNX00
Giorgio Chiellini plays every game like it's his last and this may well be his final cap for Italy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5wyx_0asUYqNX00
Harry Kane will be looking to deny the veteran defender from lifting that trophy on Sunday

Mason Mount vs Jorginho

England need to stop Jorginho, otherwise Italy can take charge of this match. Who better to muzzle this midfield metronome than his Chelsea club-mate Mount?

He can track him, harry him, knock him off his tempo and thereby stop Italy from dancing to his tune. It’s a vital job.

If Mount can stop him, then he stands every chance of being named man of the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBCWm_0asUYqNX00
The battle between the two Chelsea teammates in the centre of midfield will be a crucial one

Bukayo Saka vs Emerson

The loss of Leonardo Spinazzola is immense for Italy. Whether it is Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side for England on Sunday or Jadon Sancho or Phil Foden, Emerson needs testing.

The direct Saka would really enjoy getting at him and should the Italy left back ever get forward himself, the Arsenal youngster would track back to help defensively.

This is one battle which England can win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaCeo_0asUYqNX00
Bukayo Saka is strong going forward and tracking back - he will fancy himself against Emerson

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

205K+
Followers
78K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Leonardo Spinazzola
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Chris Sutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Chelsea#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were Italy's gladiators in their Euro 2020 final win over England - they never buckled and kept Harry Kane under lock and key on the night

In the end, as the party got going, the two old stagers were there with the tightest grip on the most valuable commodity. Through the downpour of silver tickertape and the flashing pyrotechnics, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci emerged carrying the Henri Delaunay trophy. It was not going to be relinquished from their grasp until they were good and ready, which was symbolic of the previous 120 minutes.
Premier LeagueNew York Post

Harry Kane’s extra-time goal sends England into Euro 2020 final

LONDON — England has broken through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments. A title match awaits for the first time in 55 years. Harry Kane converted the rebound after his initial penalty was saved in the 104th minute to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.
SoccerPosted by
Forbes

An Ode To Giorgio Chiellini, Italy’s Dying Breed Of Defender

It will likely end up being one of the defining moments of this exhilarating Euro 2020 tournament. It isn’t an extraordinary goal, a flash of genius, or a memorable fingertip save from a goalkeeper. It’s Giorgio Chiellini’s light-hearted antics with Jordi Alba minutes before the semi final penalty shootout. It’s...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Beware Harry Kane! Giorgio Chiellini is Italy's 'Gorilla' who has broken his nose five times, belts out the national anthem and will do anything to keep rivals quiet ... now he stands between England and Euros GLORY!

Harry Kane may still be celebrating his semi-final winner against Denmark but the England captain now faces one of the toughest opponents in world football in Sunday's Euros final - Italy's Giorgio Chiellini. The 36-year-old wily defender, who plays his club football for Juventus, is an old-school player who will...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Giorgio Chiellini claims he put a CURSE on Bukayo Saka before he missed the decisive penalty in Euro 2020 final: Video shows Italian mouthing South American 'Kiricocho' hex during England star's run-up

Giorgio Chiellini has claimed he put a curse on Bukayo Saka before the teenage England star missed the decisive penalty that saw Italy win Euro 2020. Saka was left heartbroken after seeing his spot-kick palmed out by Gianluigi Donnarumma, ending the Three Lions' stellar campaign in the cruellest of fashions at Wembley.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Why Harry Kane's wife can't get any closer to her hero than the Danish defence: England ace scored winner in tense semi-final... but after five weeks, Covid bubble means this is as near as he can get to his beloved Kate

While he's been carrying the hopes of a nation with his goals, she has been left holding the fort – and their three children – at home. But Kate Kane was finally reunited with husband Harry at Wembley on Wednesday night, well almost. Yesterday Mrs Kane shared a selfie of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON'S PLAYER RATINGS: Raheem Sterling has been England's star of Euro 2020 after another stunning display against Ukraine... and Harry Kane is now flying following his brace in Rome!

England took a step closer to a first major tournament final since 1966 following their 4-0 victory over Ukraine which booked them a place in the semi-final of Euro 2020. Two goals from Harry Kane while second half contributions from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw Gareth Southgate's side run out easy winners at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Soccerchatsports.com

'He's carrying England on his back this tournament': Fans heap praise on Raheem Sterling after he provides sublime assist for Harry Kane's opener against Ukraine in Euro 2020 quarter-final

Fans have lauded Raheem Sterling after the England star continued his excellent form at Euro 2020 with a wonderful pass for Harry Kane's goal against Ukraine. The Manchester City star cut in off the left and then played a crafty ball in behind the defence which the Three Lions captain latched on to to put Gareth Southgate's men ahead in their quarter-final in Rome.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is England's captain fantastic after equalling Gary Lineker's goalscoring record while the Three Lions benefit from their first EVER own goal at the Euros... the key numbers and stats as Gareth Southgate's men march on to the final against Italy

England are through to the Euro 2020 final against Italy after beating Denmark, and the Three Lions have broken 55 years of hurt to reach their first showpiece since the 1966 World Cup. It wasn't easy for the team against Denmark with an expectant 60,000 crowd watching on, but Gareth...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate to receive a knighthood if he guides England to glory at Euro 2020 while Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling 'could have their MBEs upgraded' after their starring roles in the Three Lions' run to the final

Gareth Southgate is reportedly in line to receive a knighthood if England go on to win Euro 2020, while Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling could have their MBEs upgraded with victory on Sunday. Southgate has guided the Three Lions to the first major tournament final since 1966 and their first...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Giorgio Chiellini says Italy have made 'history' with their penalty shootout victory over England in the Euro 2020 final as he says Gianluigi Donnarumma 'is the same' as Gianluigi Buffon

Giorgio Chiellini has lauded his side for making 'history' with their Euro 2020 triumph against England in a penalty shoot-out. Italy lifted the trophy after a heartbreaking loss for Gareth Southgate's men, as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed from the spot. After the game veteran centre-back Chiellini...

Comments / 0

Community Policy