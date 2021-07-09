Cancel
Iowa County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iowa A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT IOWA COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ladora to near Millersburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. Half inch hail is possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marengo, Williamsburg, Victor, Ladora, Parnell, Millersburg, Amana, Conroy, Middle Amana, South Amana, Homestead, West Amana, Lake Iowa Park, Upper South Amana, East Amana, Genoa Bluff, High Amana, Iowa County Fairgrounds and Holbrook. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 207 and 228.

