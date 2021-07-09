Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince George's County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in District of Columbia West Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia East Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Flooding of small streams and poor drainage urban areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Fort Washington... Vienna Groveton... Forestville Falls Church... Huntington Coral Hills... Bladensburg Mantua... Pimmit Hills National Harbor... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Rosslyn Nationals Park... Howard University Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Washington, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Arlington, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Forestville, MD
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Forestville Falls Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was expected to appear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy