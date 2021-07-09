Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in District of Columbia West Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia East Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Flooding of small streams and poor drainage urban areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Fort Washington... Vienna Groveton... Forestville Falls Church... Huntington Coral Hills... Bladensburg Mantua... Pimmit Hills National Harbor... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Rosslyn Nationals Park... Howard University Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.