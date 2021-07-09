Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harford County in northern Maryland Cecil County in northeastern Maryland * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fair Hill to near Aberdeen Proving Ground, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Elkton, Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Calvert, North East, Charlestown, Warwick, Zion, Blake, Barksdale, Bohemias Mills, West Nottingham, Brantwood, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Bay View, Lombard, Woodlawn, Andora and Pleasant Hill. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

