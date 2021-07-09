Cancel
Caroline County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR TALBOT...SOUTH CENTRAL QUEEN ANNE`S AND SOUTHWESTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.

alerts.weather.gov

