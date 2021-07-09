Severe Weather Statement issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Kimball A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR WESTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIMBALL COUNTIES At 404 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Potter to 8 miles north of Westplains, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Potter and Brownson. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 34 and 53. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH