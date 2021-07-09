Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daniels; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Daniels County in northeastern Montana Northeastern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 403 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richland, or 15 miles east of Opheim, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Richland and West Fork. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH