Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntington Mills, or 11 miles north of Berwick, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilkes-Barre, Muhlenberg, Kingston, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Swoyersville, Edwardsville, Larksville, Forty Fort and Luzerne. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH