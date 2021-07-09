Weekend Outlook 7-9-21

A beautiful weekend for sure with light winds, sunny skies, mild lows, and lots of sunshine!. Overnight tonight (Friday 7-9-21) mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to around 60 across the area and a slight chance for a lite scattered shower in the late evening and overnight. Clouds will give way to a mostly sunny day on Saturday with light winds out of the NE and highs in the lower to mid 80's! Overnight Saturday and other great night... clear skies temperatures again falling to about 60 with clear skies. Sunday will be my pick day of our weekend with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the upper 80's and again lite SE winds. This will be a great weekend for lakes country and within the valley for any outdoor plans!