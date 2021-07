The last couple of days in the Love Island villa have been pretty dramatic. Not only was Shannon Signh given the boot in a surprise dumping, but the contestants also welcomed two new islanders, Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis, who each chose one of the girls to take on a date. Clearly there's lots to unpack here, and it's not just about the name 'Chuggs'. But while the drama unfolded with dates and hand-holding and make-up-smudging-snogs, fans were more focussed on something else, with all of them having the same reaction to new Islander Liam.