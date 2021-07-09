Blues Sax Queen Vanessa Collier on Tour, Performs at Pre-Lima Crossroads Festival Concert
(Lima NY) – Vanessa Collier, acclaimed soulful blues singer/saxophonist is back on tour, performing at a fund-raising, Pre-Lima Crossroads Festival Concert under the Big Tent, West Stage, at Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main Street, Thursday, July 29. Thursday, July 29. Showtime: 7 pm. Tickets: $30. Info: (585) 624-2080 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vanessa-collier-band-with-the-nighthawks-tickets-160211421675. Also performing: The Nighthawks.guitargirlmag.com
